South Korean Band BTS Members RM, Jin Test COVID Positive

BTS members RM and Jin have been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday. This news came after RM returned from the United States on Friday. The BTS member immediately underwent an RT-PCR testing where his report was found to be positive. Currently the globally popular is not witnessing any specific symptom of COVID-19. BTS member Jin also returned to Korea on Monday and after undergoing a PCR test, was found out COVID positive.

BTS' RM and Jin tests COVID-19 positive, BTS releases a statement

BTS released a statement, which read, "This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25. After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms."

The statement further read, "Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home."

'RM and Jin are fully vaccinated'- BTS

The statement assured that both the artists are vaccinated and added, "RM and Jin both completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, and are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea. Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank You."

On Friday, SUGA's COVID-19 results turned out to be positive as he returned from USA on December 23. As per the statement by BTS, none of the COVID-19 positive members have come in contact withy the others.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial