South Korean Singer Ben Announces Pregnancy; Exclaims 'still Doesn’t Feel Real'

South Korean singer and songwriter Ben recently left her fans in awe after she announced her pregnancy on social media with a heartfelt post. While sharing a sweet note shedding light on her pregnancy, Ben even posted a pic of a set of cute baby shoes. Take a look at what the singer posted.

South Korean singer Ben announces pregnancy

South Korean singer and songwriter Ben recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared photos in which she gave a glimpse of a set of cute baby shoes along with a giant flower bouquet next to it. In the note, she mentioned that she has good news for everyone and went on to reveal that she has a valuable new life coming into her family. Adding to it, she mentioned that she was still very cautious and added that it still doesn't feel real. Ben also stated that she was spending every day happily and gratefully with the family she loves and urged her fans to send their warm wishes to the baby angel who arrived in her life. While signing off, she stated that she will continue to greet her fans who were waiting for her good music and good news.

The caption of her post read, “Hello. Mm mm… I want to inform everyone of good news. Gratefully, a valuable new life has come to our family. I am still very cautious, and it still doesn’t feel real.. I am spending every day happily and gratefully with the family I love. Please send your warm blessings to the baby angel that has come to us. I will continue to greet fans who are waiting for me with good music and good news. I am always grateful. Everyone, have a great day!” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@mignonben