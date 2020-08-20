SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update Shared By Hospital; Son Tears Up In Facebook Video

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is being 'monitored closely', the hospital informed on Thursday giving a health update as the singer remains in a critical condition. According to the bulletin issued by the hospital on Thursday, SPB continued to be critical and is on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support (ECMO), a heart-lung assistance machine.

"Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be critical on ventilator & ECMO support in ICU. Our multi-disciplinary team have been actively collaborating with national & international experts, and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters," MGM Healthcare, Chennai informed on Thursday.

Subrahmanyam's son SP Charan shared a video thanking everyone for praying. He said, "There has not been any major development in my father's health condition so far. So, I realise that there is not much to update. Again, as I said, we are keeping the hope alive and are faithful and confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family are definitely going to help him recover as early as possible."

WATCH FULL VIDEO

From celebrities to general public, Tamil Nadu came together and prayed on Thursday for veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's early recovery from COVID-19 triggered illness. Ace Tamil film director, Bharathirajaa, music composers Ilayaraja, A R Rahman, lyricist Vairamuthu and actors, including Rajinikanth, joined the mass prayer at 6 pm as the singer remained in a critical condition.

Young men and children, holding candles lined up on the outer periphery of MGM Healthcare here at Aminjikarai where 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, is being treated for coronavirus infection since August 5 and offered prayers.

Members of fan clubs of various leading actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay, also held prayers. Other prominent people who joined the mass prayer session were chairman of Apollo Hospitals group Dr Pathap C Reddy and yesteryear actress Saroja Devi, film director Thankarbachan and actors Sivakumar and Prabhu.

Many fans sang SPB's popular renditions "Nalam Vazha Ennalum Vaazhthukkal" (Our wishes for your well-being) and "Unnal Mudiyum Thambi," (You can do it brother) in a number of places.

(with PTI inputs)

