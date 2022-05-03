'Speechless': Naomi Judd's Daughter, Ashley Pays Emotional Tribute To Her Late Mother

Popular singer and actor Naomi Judd, who crooned hits as part of the singing duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna, breathed her last on April 30, 2022. While several fans and artists from the music industry paid tribute to the late star on social media and mourned her loss, her daughter Ashely Judd, who is a notable American actor, recently penned an overwhelming note about her mother on social media.

Ashely Judd's tribute to her late mother Naomi

Ashely Judd took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos depicting glimpses from her mother's funeral along with a couple of throwback pictures featuring her. The photos and videos featured Naomi Judd's friends and family singing her songs while mourning her demise. In the caption, Ashley even penned a note of gratitude to everyone who extended condolences on the demise of her mother and mentioned that the outpouring was reaching her. While concluding her note, Ashley even prayed for her mother to be free by stating 'Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free.'

The caption read, "Speechless. In beloved community with my big sister, gazing at the new bronze plaque inducting @thejuddsofficial @wynonnajudd into the @officialcmhof - listening to #grandpa, my altar to mama, with her silhouette from when she was 11, my bereft Pop @larrystrickland7 singing How Great Thou Art for me on my sleeping Porch (we are singing hymns this evening). Sister, mom, and me on Little Cat Creek in Lawerence County, Ky. Your outpouring is reaching me. Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, and expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life. Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free." (sic)

Naomi Judd's death

Naomi Judd passed away due to a mental illness and her daughter Ashley Judd took to social media to confirm the news. She mentioned she and her sister were dealing with 'profound grief' after the death of their 'beautiful mother'. She wrote, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Image: AP/Instagram/@ashley_judd