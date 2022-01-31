Spotify Adds 'content Advisory' To COVID-19 Podcast Episodes 'to Combat Misinformation'

Music streaming giant Spotify has been receiving backlash from its users for the past few days after legendary singer Neil Young asked the platform to remove his songs. The singer walked the streaming service to do so following podcaster Joe Rogan allegedly promoted falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccination. As a result, Spotify has now announced it would start guiding podcast listeners to more information about the pandemic.

Soon after facing backlash and coming under fire from folk legends about misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines, audio streaming service Spotify has come up with a solution. The Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek confirmed that the streaming service will provide a content advisory to any podcast that includes discussions about COVID-19.

In a blog post, Ek wrote, "We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19." He further said, "This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources. This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform."

Why did Neil Young ask Spotify to remove his songs?

Taking to his official website, singer and songwriter Neil Young recently released an open letter, in which he revealed Spotify has become a damaging force through its public misinformation and lies about COVID-19 and mentioned how he first learned about the problem by reading 200 and more doctors had joined forces, taking on the life-threatening COVID-19 falsehoods found in the programming of Spotify. He further mentioned all his music is on the streaming platform, which is being sold to young people who believe what they hear and made his decision to pull all of his music from Spotify.

As per a report by Deadline, Joni Mitchell also extended her support to Neil Young and announced she will also be removing all her music from the platform via her website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also flagged concern over the misinformation but reiterated their commitment to continue using Spotify to publish their content.

Image: Shutterstock