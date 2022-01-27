Why Spotify Removed Neil Young's Music From Its Playlists? Here's The Reason

As Neil Young recently issued an open statement accusing the music streaming platform, Spotify of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 through Joe Rogan’s hit show. He even stated how most of the Spotify listeners were hearing the unfactual, misleading and false COVID-related information on the platform that is impressionable and easy to swing to the wrong side of the truth. Read further ahead to know everything about what led to Spotify removing Neil Young's music playlist from their platform.

Why Spotify Removed Neil Young's Music from Spotify Playlist?

Neil Young recently took to his official website and released an open letter revealing that Spotify had become a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about Covid and revealed how he first learned of this problem by reading that 200 plus doctors had joined forces, taking on the dangerous life-threatening COVID falsehoods found in SPOTIFY programming. He further stated that All my music is available on SPOTIFY, being sold to these young people, people who believe what they are hearing and revealed his decision to pull all his music from Spotify.

Neil Young's statement took to the internet by storm and in no time, the streaming platform issued a response with an official statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The note stated how they wanted all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users and clarified how they detailed content policies in place and removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. While referring to Neil Young's decision to remove his playlist from the music streaming platform. they mentioned how much they regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify while adding that they hope to welcome him back soon.

The statement read, "We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”

Here's what Neil Young's open letter read-

"SPOTIFY has recently become a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about COVID.

I first learned of this problem by reading that 200 plus doctors had joined forces, taking on the dangerous life-threatening COVID falsehoods found in SPOTIFY programming.

Most of the listeners hearing the unfactual, misleading and false COVID information on SPOTIFY are 24 years

old, impressionable and easy to swing to the wrong side of the truth.

These young people believe SPOTIFY would never present grossly unfactual information. They unfortunately are

wrong. I knew I had to try to point that out.

All my music is available on SPOTIFY, being sold to these young people, people who believe what they are hearing

because it is on SPOTIFY, and people like me are supporting SPOTIFY by presenting my music there... Click here to read the full letter.

Image: AP