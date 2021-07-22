Spotify Welcomes BTS To Billions Club After 'Dynamite' Crosses 1 Billion Streams

BTS members have added yet another feather to their cap! The South Korean boy band has officially joined Spotify's Billions Club recently. On July 21, 2021, Spotify took to their Twitter handle and welcomed the Bangtan Boys to its Billions Club after the group's first English track and smash hit titled Dynamite surpassed one billion streams on their music app. This makes BTS stars the first South Korean artists to ever reach the milestone.

Spotify welcomes BTS to its Billions Club

Spotify's official Twitter handle announced that Dynamite has just surpassed one billion streams on its musical app. The online music streaming site welcomed the Bangtan boys by tweeting, "Welcome @BTS_twt to the '#BillionsClub'. '#Dynamite' just passed 1 billion streams" with a purple heart. As the announcement was made, BTS ARMY shared their joy by flooding the microblogging site with congratulatory messages. A fan commented, "BTS paved the way", while another one called them 'kings'. A netizen chipped in, "Can't wait to see the @BTS_twt with their plaque!". Another netizen wrote, "I am so proud of you @BTS_twt" with several purple hearts.

Released on August 21, 2020, Dynamite is a disco-pop song. The song has been receiving amazing responses from all the countries and has achieved number one ranking on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The track also broke several YouTube and Guinness World Records as well. After BTS' Butter topped on Billboard Hot 100 chart for consecutive seven weeks, the band's new hit song, Permission to Dance replaced their second English song. The achievements of the South Korean boy band are countless.

Recently, it was announced that the world's leading boy band, BTS are appointed as 'Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture'. BTS will be representing their country at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. The UN General Assembly will be held in the month of September 2021 in New York, United States. BTS members have attended the UN General Assembly twice previously in the year 2018 and 2020. BTS member RM gave a moving speech at the 73rd Assembly and the group attending the 2020's event virtually bringing comfort to people through a video.

