Spotify Wrapped 2021: Armaan Malik Shares His Streaming Stats, Extends Gratitude

The popular media streaming service Spotify released its third edition of Wrapped report for the year 2021 revealing the top artists and songs that were streamed the most across the globe. The list included several artists across every genre, country and language along with the accurate statistics of their listeners and songs. The event proved to be very special to many artists as they shared their statistics with their fans.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently took to her Instagram to thank her fans for their support of her music. Buttabomma singer Armaan Malik also took to his social media to extend his gratitude to fans while revealing the stats of his Spotify Wrapped 2021. Check out the sweet note penned by the artist.

Armaan Malik shares Spotify Wrapped 2021

Taking to his Instagram on December 2, the 26-year-old singer shared his stats of Spotify revealing the number of streams and listeners of his music on the platform. The singer garnered over 225 million streams of his songs with almost 20 million listens. His songs were streamed in 178 countries for around 13 million hours. In his note, the young singer reflected on his journey and growth from last year's wrapped. He wrote,

''2021 was a year where I learnt a lot about myself as an artist. Even though I wasn’t able to put out a lot of the independent music that I had initially planned to, there were a lot of sweet surprises and new journeys that began this year! There’s been a massive growth in my listenership since 2020 and I’m really grateful for all my fans who streamed my music so whole-heartedly and supported me no matter what!''

Additionally, he took this opportunity to thank his team who contributed to this feat by writing, ''I also want to thank my entire team of composers, writers, producers, arrangers, co-singers, musicians, mixing and mastering engineers without whom I wouldn’t be able to put all this amazing music for the world. I am because of YOU.'' Appearing optimistic for the year 2022, he asked his fans to anticipate big things from him. He concluded,

''Last but not the least, want to let all my #Armaanians know that 2022 is going to be nothing short of magic... a ride you’re never gonna forget. Onwards and upwards, no looking back.'' The singer is known for his songs like Buttabomma, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Dil Mein Ho Tum. Love You Till The End and more.

(Image: Instagram/@armaanmalik)