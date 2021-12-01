Spotify Wrapped 2021 Release Date & Time: How To Access Your Playlist For 2021?

For music lovers, Spotify Wrapped is one of the highly-anticipated events of the year, with many listeners sharing their insights on their respective social media handles. The online music service is gearing up to unveil its third edition of Wrapped for its users across the world, including India. Spotify Wrapped 2021 will shed light on what you've been listening to on the platform over the course of the year. Read on to know when is Spotify Wrapped released and how to access Spotify Wrapped playlist.

When is Spotify Wrapped coming out?

Wrapped is an annual feature on Spotify that displays users' listening habits over the course of the year. It shows listeners their favourite artists, songs, albums, genres, podcasts and many more from this year. The data collected over the period of time will showcase insights whether the user is in the top percentage of a certain artist's listeners, or if s/he were one of the first to discover a track or the artist before others.

The annual feature will allow users to access important statistics related to their musical journey over this past year. It will also allow them to view detailed information such as the number of artists they listened to, their most played song of the year, among others in a slideshow format. Thus, the music enthusiasts will be allowed to discover what India and the world listened to in this year.

While there is no specific date announced yet, the streamer has promised its users that it is 'coming soon.' Spotify contacted its users with an email stating, "It's almost that time of year again, 2021 Wrapped is coming soon." The feature is expected to be released in the first week of December as in 2020, it was released on December 1, in 2019 on December 5, and in 2018 on December 4.

How to access Spotify Wrapped playlist?

Open the Spotify app. Tap on the 'Your 2021 Wrapped' banner on the home screen in order to access your Wrapped playlist. If you don't see the same, type 'Wrapped' in the search bar and you should be able to view the banner. Click on the banner and you will then be directed to Spotify Wrapped 'Story.' Here you will be able to view your customized statistics. If you want to share the data on social networking sites with your friends and family, you may click on the 'Share this story' button to achieve the same.

Image: Pixabay