Spotify’s Daniel Ek Backs Joe Rogan Amidst Artists Pulling Off Playlists From The Platform

Amidst the artists pulling off their playlists from the popular music streaming platform, Spotify, and slamming Joe Rogan, the CEO and co-founder of the platform, Daniel Ek came out in support of Rogan and issued a statement. During his 15-minute-long speech as reported by The Verge, it was revealed that he defended Joe Rogan but also stated that he strongly disagree with many of the things he said during his podcast.

Spotify's CEO supports Joe Rogan

Spotify's CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek recently opened up about how there were many things that Joe Rogan said that he strongly disagreed with and found very offensive but defended the company’s relationship with Joe Rogan. He further stated that if they wanted to have a shot at achieving their bold ambitions, that would mean having content on their platform that many of them weren't proud to be associated with.

"If we want even a shot at achieving our bold ambitions, it will mean having content on Spotify that many of us may not be proud to be associated with. Not anything goes, but there will be opinions, ideas, and beliefs that we disagree with strongly and even makes us angry or sad," he said, as per The Verge.

Furthermore, the Spotify CEO talked about how they had an exclusive deal with the artist and clarified that they were a different kind of company whose rules of the road were being written as they innovated.

He stated, “I understand the premise that because we have an exclusive deal with him, it’s really easy to conclude we endorse every word he says and believe the opinions expressed by his guests. That’s absolutely not the case. We’re defining an entirely new space of tech and media. We’re a very different kind of company, and the rules of the road are being written as we innovate.”

All about the controversy

It all began when Neil Young issued a statement against Spotify and accused the platform of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 through Joe Rogan’s show. He then announced pulling off his playlist from the platform to which Spotify also released a statement through which they expressed their regret on removing his playlist. This led to Joni Mitchell supporting Neil Young and deciding to pull off her playlist from the platform.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry also expressed their concern about the ongoing controversy by stating how hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day. They stated how they look to Spotify to meet this moment and were committed to continuing our work together as it does, as per the official statement a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry's charity reported by Enews.

Image: AP