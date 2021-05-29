Stan BTS? Check Out How All The BTS Members Came Together And Formed The Popular Band

The South Korean pop band BTS enjoys a major fan following across the globe. Their fans popularly known as BTS Army never fail to make them rank up on the Twitter trending section or make their songs a massive hit globally. With all the popularity BTS enjoys, many people must have wondered about how was BTS formed.

BTS was formed in 2013 and their first single song was No More Dream. BTS members include RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope who gained a lot of attention with their vocals. BTS had seven members and one dream to make it big and their association with Big Hit Entertainment paved the way for it.

How was BTS formed?

Kim Namjoon aka RM

Kim Namjoon aka RM was the first member of BTS and is the leader of the band. He used to rap since sixth grade and later he was invited to audition for a hip-hop agency where he met Untouchable’s Sleepy. He made RM meet with producer Bang Shi Hyuk. Bang asked him to audition for Big Hit Entertainment and in 2010, RM became a member of BTS.

Jungkook

Jeon Jeongguk aka Jungkook is the youngest member of the band. Jungkook got recognition when he participated in the third season of Superstar K. Jungkook joined Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee and later he was impressed by RM. Therefore, BTS' Jungkook joined the band as he got impressed by RM.

Kim Taehyung aka V

Kim Taehyung aka V was passionate about being a musician and therefore he started playing the saxophone in high school. He accompanied a friend to an audition for Big Hit Entertainment. The members saw him and asked him to audition and that's how V became a part of BTS.

Min Yoongi aka Suga

Min Yoongi aka Suga started rapping with the rap name Gloss in high school. Later, he started producing and composing beats for artists. After he saw an ad for a rap competition called Hit It, he auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment. He grabbed the second position in the show. Suga joined BTS in 2010 and became one of the band’s rappers.

Kim Seokjin aka Jin

Do you know when Kim Seokjin aka Jin was scouted by SM Entertainment, he thought it was a scam? Later, he was scouted by Big Hit Entertainment and he auditioned to be an actor. From the agency convincing him to be a trainee to now being a vocalist in BTS, Jin had an interesting journey.

Park Jimin aka Jimin

Park Jimin aka Jimin was encouraged by his dance teacher to audition for Big Hit Entertainment. He passed the audition and became a trainee. He debuted with the band in 2013 and since then enjoys a massive fan following for his style and vocals.

Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope

Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope was a well-known dancer and auditioned for JYP Entertainment. He chose Big Hit Entertainment when he was rejected after he didn't win the finale. The agency saw his potential and signed him as a trainee. J Hope and the agency parted ways when he was a trainee. But then RM convinced the agency that their band needs J-Hope.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.