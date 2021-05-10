Stephen Coore Opens Up About Friend Bob Marley's Death 40 Years Later

Musician Stephen Coore in a recent interview remembered the greatness of Bob Marley. Bob Marley passed away on May 11, 1981. Forty years later, Stephen Coore opened up about how he felt when the legendary singer Bob Marley left the world.

Stephen Coore remembers Bob Marley's death 40 years later

On March 23, 2020, Stephen Coore in an interview with Jamaica Observer revealed that on the day of Bob Marley’s death, it was raining and he saw a bolt of lightning. Coore was driving in Kingston, Jamaica. He added that it felt as if it was like a signal telling him that Bob Marley was gone. Bob Marley died at the age of 36 due to cancer. Reportedly, Bob Marley was heading to Jamaica and suddenly his condition worsened so he was admitted to Cedars of Lebanon hospital where he died. Bob Marley was diagnosed with terminal cancer eight months before and got only a few weeks to live.

Stephen Coore also talked about a little-known fact related to Bob Marley. Stephen revealed that Bob Marley loved to watch cartoons and loved the big chicken aka Foghorn Leghorn. Stephen remembered that he called Bob Marley two days before he died. He said that it was a casual discussion and he sounded a little weak. He added that they all knew what was happening. However, Stephen emphasized that Bob Marley’s endurance was permanent and he was a gift that God gave to the world.

Stephen Coore first met Bob Marley in the year 1970, when he was a member of Inner Circle. Inner Circle backed him at a show at the State Theatre in Kingston. Stephen Coore co-founded a band called Third World in 1973. They also opened for Bob Marley and his band The Wailer in 1975 at their famous shows at the Lyceum Theater.

Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore has composed music for several popular movies. His works include Better Mus’ Come, Third World, and Donahue Jarrett: All I have got to give. He also acted in a short film called Jimmy Cliff: Ooh La La La, Let’s Go Dancing. He along with his band Third World has created a lot of popular soundtracks like Railroad Track, Now That We Found Love, and Cool Meditation.

Promo Image: Stephen Coore's Instagram

