Sting Drops New Version Of 'Russians' To Support Ukraine; 'Plea For Our Common Humanity'

In the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, English singer Sting dropped the re-recorded version of his popular song titled Russians. The conflict has escalated over a month as the Russian troops show no signs of slowing down from invading Ukraine. Hundreds of citizens have reportedly lost their lives while millions of civilians were compelled to flee from the war-hit country and take shelter in the neighbouring nations.

People from across the world and from every walk of life have been pulling all stops to help the distressed people of Ukraine and send them hope in every kind of way. Similarly, showing his support to the war-hit country, Sting chose his music to help resonate with the ongoing humanitarian crisis and contribute to aid the people in need.

Sting drops re-recorded version of 'Russians'

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 70-year-old announced the release of the re-recorded version of the track titled 'Russians (Guitar/Cello Version)'. He made the announcement by sharing a poster that read, ''There is no such thing as a winnable war,'' referencing the devastating consequences of the heavy shelling and commotion in major cities of Ukraine. He also shared information on a help centre in his caption.

He wrote, ''Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) out now [link in bio] Net profits to benefit www.helpukraine.center– a volunteer storage center established by Ukrainian business owners where humanitarian and medical aid can be sent from all over the world - with funds being processed through the German charity foundation, Ernst Prost, People for Peace – Peace for People.''

For the unversed, Sting's 1985 version of Russians from his debut album titled The Dream of the Blue Turtles was based on the cold war. Recently, he revised the song in wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and wrote, ''I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again. But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity.''

He added, ''For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment - We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war.''

