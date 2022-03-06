Sting Revisits His Song 'Russians' In Heartfelt Dedication For 'brave' Ukrainians Amid War

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to wage war on its neighbour Ukr aine has sent people across the globe in a state of grief, with many eminent personalities for the entertainment fraternity condemning the leader's actions and expressing solidarity with the innocent people stuck in the grim state of affairs.

Singing superstar Sting recently took to social media and revisited his 1985 song Russians in heartfelt dedication for all the Ukrainian Bravehearts as well as Russians who are protesting this outrage. He quipped that the song is 'a plea for our common humanity' and urged that the war should be stopped. Sting even mentioned that he never thought this song would be relevant again, however a man's 'woefully misguided decision' to invade its 'unthreatening neighbour' has made him go back.

Musician Sting revisits his 1985 song Russians amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, March 6, the singer shared a three-minute-long video that commenced with his condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and then he began crooning the track. In the caption, he mentioned, "I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again. But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbour, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity."

He further added, "For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment - We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war." His Instagram post also included information on how to send humanitarian aid to the Ukrainians. Take a look.

The song Russians came off from Sting's first solo album titled The Dream of the Blue Turtles and reportedly talks about the 'Cold War', with references to Nikita Khrushchev and Ronald Reagan.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEOFFICIALSTING/ AP)