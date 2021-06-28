'Stray Kids' Confirms Hyunjin's Return To Group After Four-month Hiatus

Stray Kids' member Hyunjin is all set to release music with the group after a long hiatus of four months. The group introduced their new album Mixtape: OH on June 26, 2021, along with Hyunjin which made fans go gaga. The artist had to take a break from singing after claims of him bullying his peers in middle school surfaced online.

Now, Hyunjin is all set to perform along with his group members. The promo images of the group's new mixtape were released on Stray Kids' official Twitter handle. The pictures featured Changbin and Hyunjin posing for the new posters. Take a look at the images here.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin resumes making music after four-month hiatus amid bullying allegations

The news of Hyunjin's comeback prompted fans to send GIFs and messages to their favourite Stray Kids' band member. One fan gushed over Hyunjin's return. "The amount of times I've come back to this tweet just to smile and take in the fact that Hyunjin is actually really back is amazing", they wrote. Another fan appreciated Hyunjin's patience and wrote a long thank you note for the singer, calling him the "pride of Stray Kids". Fans even commented saying they would expect more activities ever since they stopped major interactions due to Hyunjin's absence. "Can't believe he comes back in July. It will take a while to get used to the public with the team because they haven't done activities ever since Hyunjin went on hiatus. Which shows how much they care for Hyunjin. We love you stray kids", they wrote. The tweet went viral with more than 88,000 retweets.

Netizens react to Hyunjin's comeback

The amount of times I've come back to this tweet just to smile and take in the fact that Hyunjin is actually really back is amazingpic.twitter.com/MmqONAUWHk — Hannah⁷✜⁵生⁸ Hyunjin edit 📌 (@purplehopekook) June 26, 2021

To Hyunjin, thank you very much for coming back again. Thank you so much for holding on so far. Thank you for being a strong person all this time. Thank you for being a good person. Thank you for always being the pride of stay. — LoveStay (@hyunejinnie) June 26, 2021

OMFG HYUNJINNSUDBBDDAJSBS pic.twitter.com/NzQZ88kHJy — gel ☻ — infamy ksm shooter (@g8racha) June 26, 2021

Cant believe he comes back on July. It will take a while to get used to the public with the team because they haven't done activities ever since hyunjin went on hiatus. Which shows how much they care for hyunjin. Ot8 is back but we will now expect more. We love you stray kids❤ — Darlyn🦋 (@Darlyn26773340) June 26, 2021

Earlier this month, Stray Kids' label JYP Entertainment announced the group's comeback. The last album produced by the Kpop group was a repackaged version of their album In Life, which was released last September. The new album is special for fans since Hyunjin was compelled into taking a hiatus, in February 2021, after receiving major bullying allegations.

He released a public apology letter and ensured fans that he would think about his actions. "I don’t think I can ever be forgiven for inflicting an unforgettable wound on someone whether intentionally or unintentionally. I am deeply reflecting as I know that the scars I left will not disappear completely just because I apologized and the apology was accepted," he wrote.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin apologises after being accused of bullying

Image: Stray Kids' Instagram

