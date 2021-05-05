Sugandha Mishra Shares Griha Pravesh Video, Posts Stunning Pictures As 'Marathi Bride'

Actor and comedian Sugandha Mishra took to her Instagram handle to share new pictures of her post-wedding rituals. Dressed as a Marathi bride, Sugandha looked stunning in a red Nauvari saree.

Sugandha thanked her fans for the abundant love they showered. She wrote, "Itne Pyaar ke liye Dhanyawad. In the video shared by her, Sugandha is seen entering husband Sanket Bhosale's house, playing the post-wedding games and also cooking the first meal after meeting Bhonsale's family.

Sugandha Mishra marries comedian Sanket in private ceremony

A video where she takes the first steps (graha pravesh) in Sanket's house was also shared by Sugandha. Sugandha married her long-time boyfriend and comedian Dr. Sanket in a private ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab, on April 26.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their Haldi ceremony where the two can be seen grooving happily on the dhol beats. Sanket shared the video and wrote, “Jado Nachhe Vyaah Wala Munda.” On the other hand, Sugandha also shared the video on her Instagram account along with a collage of her turmeric-smeared face.

She captioned it, "Haldi (sic)." After the two actors got married, the adorable couple had shared pictures from their wedding while expressing their love before beginning a new chapter. "Your Life, My Rules"," wrote Sugandha while sharing the picture from the jaimala ceremony. The two had announced the good news on Instagram The actress had made the shocking revelation with some love-decked pictures of the two.

While thanking people for their love and wishes, the actress wrote, “Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes.” Sanket also shared a host of photos from what seems like a pre-wedding shoot and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings. #FeelingGreat #grateful.”