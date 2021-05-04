Sunmi And GOT7’s BamBam Celebrate Their Birthday Together; Fans Say 'friendship Goals'

South Korean soloist Sunmi and GOT7’s BamBam celebrated their 29th and 24th birthday respectively together. The birthday twins uploaded multiple pictures of their birthday celebration on social media and fans could not be more excited for the former label mates to reunite under one label again. Check out how Sunmi and BamBam celebrated their birthday together.

Birthday twins Sunmi and BamBam

The South Korean singer and Thai rapper were under JYP Entertainment together before they left upon the end of the contract. The two artists met again after signing with Abyss Company and finally got a chance to celebrate their birthdays together. In the pictures uploaded on their social media handles, both the artists donned black outfits and dabbed for the picture. Sunmi captioned the post writing 'People born in May'.

Sunmi uploaded solo pictures of the party where she wore the birthday props and posed fiercely for her 29th birthday celebration. In another Sunmi's birthday post, she showed off her all-black outfit and captioned the post with kiss emojis. BamBam also took to his Instagram to express his gratefulness for arranging a birthday party for him and wrote that he felt like he was reborn. Check out their birthday celebration pictures here.

Netizens' reaction to GOT7’s BamBam and Sunmi's birthday celebration

Fans could not hide their excitement to see the label mates reunite and cutting a cake together. Many fans wished the singers on their birthday while commented 'birthday twins' under the post. One fan expressed their happiness as they commented that they finally got to see Sunmi and BamBam together.

Pic Credit: Sunmi & BamBam IG

The duo did a Vlive together where they chatted with their fans and spent some time together. Some fans took to Twitter to share their favourite moments from the live session as one fan uploaded the moment where they both wished each other a happy birthday writing that they were cute while doing so. Another fan commented that they were the coolest 'Ex-JYP' members referring to their old label. Some fans also demanded more of their interactions.

Yes give us MORE interaction like this ðŸ˜¾âœŠ — Ananâ·â‚áµ£â‚˜áµ§ð“â‚‘â‚™ (@Squirelluv) May 2, 2021

The coolest ex-JYP friends ðŸ˜­ — Chocobo Pieâ· made w Butter (@Frappe_Monster) May 2, 2021

Promo Pic Credit: Sunmi & BamBam IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.