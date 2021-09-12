Super Junior's Ryeowook Opens Personal Twitter Account With An Adorable Pic

South Korean singing group Super Junior's Ryeowook has recently opened a personal Twitter account. On September 11, 2021, Ryeowook officially launched a new individual Twitter handle. The new account's legitimacy was confirmed by Super Junior's official group handle and Donghae.

Super Junior's Ryeowook's new individual Twitter account opened

For his first-ever Twitter post, the South Korean singer, going by the nickname Ryeonggu, kicked off the account by posting an adorable picture of himself. In the picture, Ryeonggu can be seen sporting a white shirt with matching trousers. He added a navy blue and white coloured printed sweater to complete his look. The singer also wore a white mask adhering to the COVID guidelines. He can be seen posing in greens with open hands. As for the caption, he simply wrote, "This is Ryeonggu! Hehe."

As soon as Ryeonggu opened his account, many fans and followers rushed to welcome him with lovely comments. A fan tweeted, "어서 오세요. 이날을 학수고대하고 있었습니 (welcome. I was looking forward to this day)" with several heart-eyed face emojis. Another one wrote, "欢迎回来！！我最爱的Ryeo9超级开心能再次靠近你，以后也继续自由地生活吧！！(Welcome back!! My favourite Ryeo9 I am super happy to be close to you again, and continue to live freely in the future!!)." A netizen's tweet translated, "Welcome my prince ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah I love you Ryeonggu."

어서와 우리 왕자님 아아아ㅏㅏㅏㅏㅏㅏㅏ 사랑해여 령구99999 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 😭💙 pic.twitter.com/0gd7DtQgJT — 안즈ᵃⁿᵍᵉ • Goodnight, Summer ✨ (@holyessec) September 11, 2021

어서 오세요.

이날을 학수고대하고 있었습니다😍😍😍 — ぴんくウサギ🌹🐰 (@rosausagi) September 11, 2021

W A I T



Let me process this pic.twitter.com/8Kcjef6FFa — ☠ dei ☠ | Good Night Summer 🌬 (@kibummieon) September 11, 2021

려욱 오빠 너무 보고싶어요!!!!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 트위터에 돌아온 걸 환영해! 우리는 악플러들로부터 너를 보호할 거야! 💪💪💪

그냥 여기서 재미있게 놀아요, 알았죠? 🌻🌻🌻 — k // ✨🌻 (@RenjunRyeong) September 11, 2021

Since his debut, the Super Junior member has dropped a series of updates from his daily activities. For the second tweet, the singer and actor dropped a screengrab of his chat where he can be seen asking his fans and followers about emoticons. His tweet translates, "I just accidentally clicked on the Listen app and was surprised that the last bubble screen was still there.. Why are tears coming out of the purple text ㅠ I haven't opened the app in months. That comment that the fans are waiting for.. I'm sorry a lot."

방금 우연히 리슨 어플 눌렀다가 마지막 버블 화면 그대로 있어서 놀랐어 .. 보라색 글씨에 왜 눈물이 나냐 ㅠ 난 몇달동안 열어보지도 않은 어플. 팬들이 기다리고 있다는 저 멘트 .. 미안해 많이 ㅠ pic.twitter.com/9i51craCOa — 김려욱 (@9ryeong9) September 11, 2021

Ryeowook also posted a pair of adorable selcas with Byron. The duo can be seen flashing faded smiles as they posed for the camera. His caption translates, "Please look forward to today's daytime! With my love-hate teacher Byron."

오늘 낮공 기대해주세요! 내 애증 바이런 선생님과 함께 ㅎㅎ pic.twitter.com/9LTgPDmpc0 — 김려욱 (@9ryeong9) September 12, 2021

IMAGE: SUPER JUNIOR'S INSTAGRAM