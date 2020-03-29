The Debate
T-Series Owner Bhushan Kumar Pledges Rs 11 Cr To PM CARE, Rs 1 Cr For CM's Relief Fund

Music

Bhushan Kumar Dua, music mogul and managing director of T-Series announced that he was donating Rs 11 crore to the PM CARE fund to fight against COVID-19.

T-Series

Bhushan Kumar Dua, music mogul and managing director of T-Series announced that he was donating Rs 11 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund known as the PM CARE fund to fight the battle against Coronavirus in the country. Bhushan Kumar stated that the country was at a "really crucial stage" at this point and that everyone needed to do their bit to help. He also announced that he was pledging to donate Rs 1 crore for the Maharashtra CM's relief fund as well. 

PM CARES Donation Fund

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort. 

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, and is being called PM CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members.

There are a number of ways to donate to the fund, one of which is via a bank transfer, and donations will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G). As per PM Modi, the fund will also cater to other distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead.  

