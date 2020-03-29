Centre Takes Up Worker Migration With States; Holds Them Responsible For Ensuring Lockdown

In a notice to all states, the Centre has issued strong directives asking authorities to enforce a strict lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It has also expressed its concern over the migrant exodus occurring across state borders, asking the states to effectively seal all borders.

The following is the press release:

Government of India

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Dated : 29th March, 2020

• Centre directs States to enforce strict implementation of lockdown.

• Cabinet secretary and MHA are in constant touch with State Chief Secretaries and DGPs.

• Video Conferences were held by Cabinet Secretary & Home Secretary yesterday evening and today morning with Chief Secretaries & DGPs.

• It was noted that, by and large, there has been effective Implementation of guidelines across all states and UTs.

• Essential supplies have also been maintained.

• Situation is being monitored round the clock and necessary measures are being taken as required.

• However, there has been movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country.

• Directions were issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed.

• States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways.

• Only movement of goods should be allowed.

• DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act.

• Adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant labourers be made at the place of their work.

• Centre had yesterday issued orders for use of SDRF funds for this purpose.

• Sufficient funds are available with States in this head.

• States have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the period of lockdown without any cut. House Rent should not be demanded from the labourers for this period. Action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises.

• Those who have violated the lockdown and traveled during the period of lockdown will be subject to minimum 14 days of quarantine in government quarantine facilities.

• Detailed instructions on monitoring of such persons during quarantine have been issued to States.

• It was impressed upon all the States that three weeks of strict enforcement is essential to contain spread of corona virus. This is in the interest of everyone.

Read: Raveena Tandon Argues On Migrants Behalf Amid Lockdown Exodus; Seeks Government Assistance