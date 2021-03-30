Tanishk Bagchi On Being Criticised For 'Masakali 2.0': 'Everyone Has Ups And Downs'

Singer and music composer Tanishk Bagchi who received flak for remixing classic songs including the AR Rahman composed Masakali 2.0, recently revealed that recreating is not his forte. In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, the singer who was even slammed by the Oscar-winning composer for remixing the original song, shared that he was never interested in remixing songs from the initial years of his career.

Tanishk Bagchi on being trolled for Masakali 2.0

Tanishk in his conversation with the entertainment portal explained that he has struggled for 15 years, and now that he's getting opportunities, he feels that he wants to make use of those to grow in his career. Commenting upon the backlash he received after remixing the song Masakali, the singer said that he could not let himself demotivated after the incident as it will not help him to work ahead. Further, the Nach Meri Rani song composer commented on the trolls and said that there will be people all around who will try to pull him down through their words, but, he wants to be along with those who motivates and supports him.

The recreated number that was from the film Marjawan and starred Siddharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria in the lead. received reaction from AR Rahman, The singer, music composer reacted to the remixing of the old song in a tweet and requested that the people should listen to the original, which was a part of the soundtrack of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6. “A team of a director, composer, and a lyricist, supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew. – Lots of love and prayers," (sic) he wrote then. The original song was from the 2009 film Delhi-6 which featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. It was composed by Rahman, penned by Prasoon Joshi, and sung by Mohit Chauhan. Apart from Masakali 2.0, Tanishk Bagchi has other remixes in his kitty including Tamma Tamma and Humma Humma.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Facebook)