Last Updated:

Taylor Hawkins' Demise: Music Industry Mourns The 'tragic Loss' Of Foo Fighters Drummer

Several musicians and artists are mourning the tragic demise of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Taylor Hawkins

IMAGE: AP


The demise of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has left the whole music industry and the band's fans in a state of deep shock, with many paying heartfelt tributes to the 50-year-old via social media. Taylor's untimely demise was confirmed by his bandmates, as they released a statement quipping that they were 'devastated' by the tragic loss of their beloved member. 

Many eminent musicians and celebrities have condoled the demise of Hawkins, who was supposed to perform with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards next month. Canadian rock band Nickelback stated their 'utter disbelief' as they learnt about Taylor's demise, while another drummer Ringo Starr sent love to his family and Foo Fighters

Music Industry mourns demise of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Taking to their Twitter handle on Saturday, March 26, Nickleback penned a statement that read, "In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad." 

READ | Foo Fighters collaborate with Dave Chappelle as he performs 'Creep' by Radiohead

American singer-songwriter Finneas, who'll be performing alongside sister Billie Eilish at the Oscars 2022, quipped that he was 'heartbroken' by the news. He added, "What an incredible talent, who didn't also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace."

READ | Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Ludacris to play New Orleans Jazz Fest

Singer Ozzy Osbourne hailed Hawkins as a 'great person and an amazing musician' and added, "My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side." Songwriter Richard Marx, Tom Morello and many others also penned grief-stricken messages via social media. 

READ | Foo Fighters band mandates COVID-19 vaccination for fans ahead of Alaska music concert

 

According to People, the band was on a tour in South America at the time of Hawkins' death. Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and three children.

(IMAGE: AP)

READ | Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons
READ | Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passes away; band confirms his untimely death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Taylor Hawkins, Taylor Hawkins death, Foo Fighters
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND