Taylor Hawkins' Demise: Music Industry Mourns The 'tragic Loss' Of Foo Fighters Drummer

The demise of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has left the whole music industry and the band's fans in a state of deep shock, with many paying heartfelt tributes to the 50-year-old via social media. Taylor's untimely demise was confirmed by his bandmates, as they released a statement quipping that they were 'devastated' by the tragic loss of their beloved member.

Many eminent musicians and celebrities have condoled the demise of Hawkins, who was supposed to perform with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards next month. Canadian rock band Nickelback stated their 'utter disbelief' as they learnt about Taylor's demise, while another drummer Ringo Starr sent love to his family and Foo Fighters.

Music Industry mourns demise of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Taking to their Twitter handle on Saturday, March 26, Nickleback penned a statement that read, "In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad."

American singer-songwriter Finneas, who'll be performing alongside sister Billie Eilish at the Oscars 2022, quipped that he was 'heartbroken' by the news. He added, "What an incredible talent, who didn't also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace."

Singer Ozzy Osbourne hailed Hawkins as a 'great person and an amazing musician' and added, "My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side." Songwriter Richard Marx, Tom Morello and many others also penned grief-stricken messages via social media.

According to People, the band was on a tour in South America at the time of Hawkins' death. Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and three children.

