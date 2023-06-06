Taylor Swift Accidentally Swallows Bug On Stage During Eras Tour Concert | Watch

Taylor Swift is currently making her way through the expansive Eras tour across the United States. An interesting incident took place during the Chicago leg of the tour, which Taylor immediately revealed to her fans. The singer accidentally swallowed a bug while performing on -stage, after which she immediately gagged.

Taylor swallows a bug on stage



Taylor Swift's Chicago leg of the Eras tour saw a rather interesting incident unfold live, to which the 33-year old pop singer had a candid reaction. The videos of the incident doing the rounds of the internet show Taylor in between songs, casually relaying an incident to the packed audience stands. Taylor could be seen suddenly retching, as the stadium went silent. Taylor then swiftly turned around to inform her fans, that she has in fact, swallowed a bug to which the audience erupted into laughter.

Taylor swallowed a bug at last night’s show 😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/aoibv0K7Vd — The Eras Tour Singapore (@TSTheErasTourSG) June 5, 2023

Taylor's candid reaction to swallowing a bug

(Taylor Swift had a rather candid reaction to swallowing a bug | Image: @tswifterastour/Twitter)



Taylor had a rather light-hearted reaction to the sudden incident which took place. As soon as she blurted out that she swallowed a bug, Taylor kept repeating how it was completely fine as she continued to gag in between her sentences. Seeing Taylor herself make light of the situation, fans kept erupting into laughter. Taylor further made light of the situation as she in a tongue-in-cheek manner asked fans if there was any way nobody present here happened to see or capture the incident.

Taylor's Eras tour

(Taylor Swift at a recent Eras tour concert | Image: @thepophive/Twitter)



Taylor Swift's Eras tour is currently in full swing with the singer making her way across the United States as she wraps up one concert at a time. Her most recent stop was Chicago, where the concert was held in the Soldier Field. The Eras tour commenced on March 17, in Glendale at the State Farm Stadium. Taylor recently announced that the tour was now being extended to the Mexico, Argentina and Brazil which pushes the date for last Eras tour concert from August 9 to November 26.