Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Looks Decoded: From Shimmering Tassels To Gauzy Gowns

Taylor Swift is currently on her much-awaited Eras Tour across the United States of America. Check out her eye-catching, on-stage outfits so far.

Alaknanda Mandal
taylor in a shiny suit
1/10
taylorswift/Instagram

Taylor glammed up in a  silver, glitter-embossed suit and boots for her Vegas performance. See how the stage lights make her shine, literally!

Taylor wear golden dress with tassels
2/10
taylorswift/Instagram

Arizona saw Taylor in a shimmery, golden, shift dress, paired with golden glitter boots. The long tassels added a dynamic touch as she moved around on stage.

The singer in a flowy dress and long sleeves
3/10
taylorswift/Instagram

A shift from the shimmer, the singer wore this elegant cottagecore dress with long, flowing, sheer sleeves and ruffles on the chest, for a rain show during the tour.

Singer wears gorgeous princess dress
4/10
taylorswift/Instagram

She looked mesmerising in this princess-sihouette gown with long, sheer sleeves, a long train and faux petal details.

Glittery shift dress
5/10
taylorswift/Instagram

During the Atlanta leg of the tour, Taylor Swift donned a pink, sequinned, shift dress, paired with a luxurious purple fur coat with tassels.

Ombre red and black dress
6/10
taylorswift/Instagram

Bold tones of red and black dominated this two-tone ombre, glitter outfit, perfectly capturing Taylor's vivacious personality.

Long, flowy, angel dress
7/10
taylorswift/Instagram

Donning an off-white dress with monochromatic, glitter embossing, Taylor looked angelic with long, flowing sleeves that resembled gauzy, butterfly wings.

Another shimmery princess dress
8/10
taylorswift/Instagram

This shimmering, baby pink dress with a large skirt, fine glitter embossing and gauzy detailing reminds one of Taylor's 'Love Story' days.

sheer dress with sequins
9/10
taylorswift/Instagram

This black, sheer outfit with red sequin detailing and asymmetrical trousers makes a bold yet sophisticated statement.

Multi-coloured sequinned outfit and boots
10/10
taylorswift/Instagram

This multi-coloured sequin-embossed outfit paired with silver boots made for a truly iconic concert look!

