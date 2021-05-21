Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff Feature As Songwriters On Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo paid a major homage to her songwriting heroine, Taylor Swift. Olivia Rodrigo on countless occasions has confessed about being a Swiftie. Now, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour has Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff being credited as two of the songwriters on the album. Apart from this songwriting credit, Taylor's obsession with the number 13 has also been paid a subtle tribute through one of the tracks on this album.

Swift gets songwriting credit on Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour

Olivia Rodrigo was plastered all over the internet for her hit single, Driver’s License. The song even topped several charts after its release. After the success of her first single, Olivia now has released her debut album titled Sour. The album has already received a positive response from fans and critics. But more than the album, Olivia’s fans were quick to notice Taylor Swift being credited as one of the songwriters on the album.

Apart from Taylor Swift’s the Grammy winner’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff has also been credited on this track. This credit has been included in the track 1 step forward, 3 steps back. This credit has been included since Taylor Swift’s Reputation album track New Year’s Day has been interposed in Rodrigo’s song.

Moreover, the song also paid homage to Taylor’s obsession with the number 13 since it has been titled, 1 step forward, 3 steps back i.e. 1 and 3= Swift’s lucky number 13. This songwriting credit has given hope to the two singers collaborating in the future. Moreover, fans could also see Rodrigo being a part of Swift’s upcoming re-releasing album list, but nothing concrete about the same has been confirmed.

Since Olivia Rodrigo released Driver’s License, she has been quite vocal about Swift being her songwriting inspiration. The two singers have constantly been in touch by praising each other via social media. Recently Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo met for the first at the BRIT Music Awards 2021. Taylor Swift became the first female singer to bag the BRIT Global Icon Award. While Swift received the prestigious award, Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit single, Driver’s License. Swift even shared a picture with fans on social media as she posed with Rodrigo.

IMAGE: TAYLOR SWIFT'S INSTAGRAM

