Taylor Swift Breaks 36-year-old Madonna Record With Eras Tour

Taylor Swift opened her US concert series Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona. She played a 44-song setlist at the State Farm Stadium. The show lasted more than three hours. With her first concert of the 52-date tour, Swift has broken a record from 1987 held by Madonna.

Madonna's record that Taylor Swift broke

Taylor Swift’s opening night of the Eras Tour broke Madonna’s record for most attended female concert in US history. The show saw an audience of over 70,000. Previously, Madonna held the record for her concert at Anaheim Stadium in 1987. It reportedly drew a crowd of 62,986 people. The State Farm Stadium, where Swift played her marathon show, is the same place where Super Bowl was played a month ago. This is the Shake It Off singer's first tour since 2018.

With the Eras Tour, Swift is also comepting with Madonna to become the highest-grossing female touring artist of all time. Madonna's 2008-2009 Sticky & Sweet tour grossed USD 407 million in sales. Her concert had 85 dates as compared to 52 dates in Swift's Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift delivers power packed performance

Apart from her exhaustive 44-song setlist, Taylor Swift changed her outfits 16 times during the Glendale show. The songs took the live audience through her 17-year-long career. After another show at the same venue, the tour moves on to Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas and then AT&T Stadium near Dallas.

How much will Taylor Swift earn from Eras Tour?

According to Forbes, the Lover singer is expected to earn around USD 620 million from the Eras Tour. By the end of the tour, it is estimated that Swift will also almost double her net worth which is currently USD 570 million according to Forbes.