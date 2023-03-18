Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour In Swift City, Delivers Power-packed Performance

After 5-year-long wait, Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, rejoiced as the singer played live at a concert in Glendale, Arizona. Taylor kicked-off her 52-date tour recently and the videos from the time are going viral on social media. The concert took place at the State Farm Arena.

Taylor played Style, Lover, All Too Well, Shake It Off, Look What You Made Me Do, Blank Space and other popular tracks from her discography. Her outfit changes and the elaborate performance atrracted huge cheers from the concert goers.

Reportedly, Swift played more than 30 songs at her Glendale concert. She played the guitar, piano and danced with the background artsists, delivering a power-packed show as she broke her hiatus from live shows. Fans, who has struggled to get the concert tickets, cheered for her from the crowd.

Oh my god she’s doing Wildest Dreams 🥹😭😭 pic.twitter.com/smMja02WpE — g • glendale n1 n2 (@tayeaji) March 18, 2023

Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour

In November 2022, Taylor Swift announced her new tour- Eras on Instagram. In the tour, the singer will showcase her journey through the various albums released by her over the years. Earlier, Swifties shared their disappointment on social media when they could not get tickets for the tour.

Taylor’s Eras Tour smashed all records by selling 2.4 million tickets in a day. Rock band Paramore, singer Beabadoobee, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, music band MUNA, band Haim, singer Gracie Abrams, Grammy nominee Gayle, and singer Owenn will accompany Swift on her tour.

Check out the announcement here.



Taylor Swift releases new songs on the eve of Eras tour

After a 5-year hiatus, Taylor Swift has returned with live shows. On the eve of the tour, the Shake It Off singer released four previously unheard songs. She shared the song names on her Instagram stories- Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version), If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Movie) & All Of The Girls You Loved Before.

Three out of the four songs the singer mentioned are a part of her re-recordings. The song All Of The Girls You Loved Before is new and is said to be a part of Lover album, which was released in 2019.