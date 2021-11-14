Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Records With Her New Album 'Red Taylor's Version'

Taylor Swift released Red Taylor's Version, the re-recorded version of her original album Red, on November 12 and broke two Spotify records, one of them being her own. The re-recorded album includes 30 tracks, including songs that weren't in the original album. Red Taylor's Version also features collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.

Taylor Swift breaks two Spotify records

Taylor Swift released the re-recorded version of her original album Red on Friday and broke two new records on the music streaming platform Spotify. As per Variety, Spotify reps said that Swift broke two records for the service on Friday, the day that the album came out. One is the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify history, Red Taylor’s Version accomplished the feat by garnering over 90.8 million streams on day one.

The previous record-holder was also Taylor for her album Folklore that released in 2020. The other Spotify record broken by Swift was the one for the most-streamed female in a single day in Spotify history. The singer attainted the feat as she garnered over 122.9 million streams on Friday.

Taylor had previously penned down a lengthy note as she announced her album. She wrote, "I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red[sic]."

Taylor also performed her newly released 10-minute version of the fan favourite song, All Too Well on Saturday Night Live. The episode was hosted by Jonathan Majors, star of Netflix’s new Western drama The Harder They Fall.

