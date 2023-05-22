Taylor Swift Dances With Swifties In Rain During Her Concert In Massachusetts | WATCH

Taylor Swift is currently busy with her Eras Tour. She recently performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It rained during her concert but the singer didn't let it affect her performance.

Taylor took to social media and shared a series of photos from her concert. In the photos, she can be seen drenched in a shimmery cascade of raindrops. In the first photo, she sported a sequinned bodysuit and can be seen enjoying herself in the rain. In the second photo, she opted for a green tassel dress and is seen playing guitar. In the third photo, she wore a golden and blue-hued sequined bodysuit. In one of the photos, she is seen performing with her background dancers. While in one photo, she is seen wearing a purple sequined dress teamed with thigh-high boots, in another photo, she wore a green two-piece set. In the last photo, she can be seen making a heart with her fingers.

Taylor hit the stage at 8 p.m. and sang a 45-song set that included Midnight Rain, Bad Blood, Blank Space, Wildest Dreams, and Midnights among others. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the singer shared how she danced with her fans, populary known as Swifties in the rain for the entire 3.5-hour show. She penned, "Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full-on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea." Take a look at the post below:

Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea 💕🥰🥲 pic.twitter.com/I4WUjey94o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 21, 2023

🏟️| This video of Taylor cutting through the rain with her dress 😄



Via @andrewnavs

pic.twitter.com/rQLNgg4BGx — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️💜 (@swifferupdates) May 21, 2023

Taylor Swift releases new songs before Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has returned with live concerts after a 5-year hiatus. On the eve of the Eras Tour, she released four new songs. The list included Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version), If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Movie) & All Of The Girls You Loved Before. Taylor announced her tour in November 2022. The tour highlights the journey of the singer's albums released over the years. Before Massachusetts, the singer performed at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on May 7. The concert was delayed owing to bad weather conditions. Now, she is gearing up to perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on May 28.