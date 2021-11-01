The celebrations of Halloween were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic last year in many parts of the world. This year, the celebrations seem to be on a grander scale with the easing of restrictions. That was evident with many celebrities coming out in their spooky and quirky outfits.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Harry Styles were among the stars who raised their quirky quotient on Halloween. Right from a squirrel to Black Lagoon, there were interesting costumes on display. Here's what the pop stars were up to:

Taylor Swift and other music stars deck up for Halloween

Taylor Swift donned the look of an adorable squirrel for Halloween. The Fifteen singer showcased different poses as her head emerged out of the costume, which also had a tail.

The Grammy winner quipped that she could not talk as she was busy with her 'hot squirrel' avatar. She also shared the Halloween pumpkin emoji and used hashtags like 'Halloween 2021' and 'Halloween Taylor's Version.'

Ariana Grande turned herself into a sea monster, and called herself the 'Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon.' The singer also unveiled a poster to mark her look, using the words 'amazing', 'startling' and 'shocking.' She also introduced her husband Dalton Gomez as the 'Handsome Scuba Man.'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello created an interesting skeleton-themed setting for their Halloween celebrations. The former was dressed in a suit while the latter donned a colourful one-shoulder dress, as the star singer couple flaunted their black make-up on their faces. The star singer couple also goofily grooved to a Mariachi song.

In the caption, he used the words 'Feliz día de los muertos, which is Spanish for the 'Day of the Dead.'

Harry Styles based his look on the character Dorothy from the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz. He also did some facial make-up as he flaunted his blue and red look dress of a teenaged girl. The singer termed it 'Harryween' as he posed at a setting involving hay and clouds.

'New York City, NY. I', was also a part of the artist's caption.

Have a look at some of the other interesting Halloween costumes of this year: