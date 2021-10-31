Halloween 2021: Step Inside Justin Bieber, Lizzo & Other Celebs' Quirky Costume Parties

On the occasion of Halloween 2021, celebrities across the world are donning some of their spookiest and creative costumes. From Justin Bieber to Lizzo, several stars have tapped into some fun avatars and treated their fans with some snaps. Here is a sneak peek into 'who decided to become whom' this Halloween. You can also take some cues from these celebrity costumes of this year.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in the Halloween spirit as the couple aced in their chosen avatars. Justin Bieber got dressed as a stylish brown bear. Along with the bunny costume, the singer wore several chains over it to give it a stylish feel. On the other hand, Hailey Beiber expressed her love for Britney Spears through her costumes. The model recreated some of the most beloved and well-known looks of the singer. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Halloweekend. the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since."

Cole Sprouse opted for an anime look for this Halloween. The Riverdale star chose to become Eren Yeager from Attack On Titan. He wrote, "Wanted to be Levi but I’m not 5’2”," sharing the picture.

Mindy Kaling went for a fruity look for Halloween. The actor became a strawberry from head to toe. She fashioned a strawberry hat, a dress and a sling bag. On the other hand, Bella Thorne became a bunny during the spooky season. Sharing some photos on Instagram, she wrote, "People ask me what I’m going to be for #halloween….drunk n sexy. what ru doing tonight to celebrate and should I come swing thru."

Lizzo aces her baby Yoda avatar

American singer Lizzo went an extra mile for her baby Yoda obsessions. The unrecognisable Lizzo painted herself from head to toe in a combination of blue and green. Extra points for her makeup artist as the singer looked like a piece of art as she carried the look. She wore a huge brown coat, boots and carried a green heart-shaped bag. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave*’."

