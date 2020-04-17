Taylor Swift Is Adorable In These Outtakes Of Her 'Shake It Off' Music Video; See Here

Taylor Swift has amassed massive popularity and defines pop music to many across the globe. The singer won her first Grammy when she was only 20. Now, she has around 10 wins overall. She is also the first woman to win ‘album of the year’ more than once for her solo recordings.

Among her most popular songs is Shake It Off, a song anybody can relate to if they’re being bullied or hated on. Shake It Off is her way of saying to the haters that she doesn’t care. The song is as mesmerizing the music video is. Taylor also released the outtakes from the music video. Let’s take a look at the best BTS photos and videos from it.

Polaroids

If you're a true swiftie, you'd know this: Taylor loves taking Polaroids. She likes to take photos of the most important moments of her life. And of course, the cover of her album 1989.

Cat Sweater

Taylor Swift loves cats. She also loves sweaters. And if they're combined, that's even better. From the outtakes, Swift can be seen wearing cat sweaters. Fans have expressed how they think that she is too adorable.

Taylor being Taylor

Image Credits: A Still from Shake It Off outtakes

According to the ballerinas from the video, Swift was constantly asking them questions about proper stretching positions and how their typical warm-ups work. In the video, you can see Swift asking one too many questions. This shows her curiosity and dedication to getting things right.

Gazing into Camera

This is something she does often and a lot. Don't we love it when she breaks the fourth wall? Take a look.

Dancing like no one's watching

Image Credits: A Still from Shake It Off outtakes

Sure, Taylor gives her most spectacular performances during her tours. But let us tell you that Taylor's weird no-move dance moves are the best and the most adorable thing. When Taylor does it, fans waste no time in calling it wholesome and cute.

