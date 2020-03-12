Taylor Swift Has Set Some Major #hairgoals With These Red Carpet Hairdos, See Pics

Taylor Swift has been recently announced as the most successful artist globally for the year 2019. Apart from being a global musical icon, she is no less than a fashion icon. Her cult classic red lip and cat-eye look have become her identity. But Taylor Swift not only knows how to dazzle in any makeup look but she also knows how to pull off any hairstyle. So take a look at some of the singer's pictures that show are best red carpet hairdos.

Taylor Swift’s best red carpet hairdos

1. TIME 100 Gala

She looked ethereal in her peach and yellow gown at the TIME’s 100 Gala. But the Blank Space singer very smartly chose a braided updo that made her look like a complete princess out of a fairy tale. Taylor Swift’s pictures from this gala were loved by her fans.

2. VMA 2019

The singer revealed the entire vibe of her album Lover with this look. Taylor Swift’s hairstyle from the VMA’s 2019 was also about subtle waves and her signature uneven bangs. Taylor Swift and her hairstylist chose to keep her look to let this classic suit do all the talking.

3. American Music Awards 2018

Taylor Swift matched her AMA 2018 look with her Reputation album. The Look What You Made Me Do singer chose to dazzle on the red carpet in a sequined outfit or Taylor described it as “a human disco ball”. She once again chose to have an updo to let her outfit do all the talking.

4. iHeartradio Awards 2019

Taylor Swift gave her fans the Red album vibes with this look. The Blank Space singer chose to dazzle in a violet-pink shimmery outfit. She chose to sport a simple ponytail and her uneven bangs with this look. Take a look at Taylor Swift’s dazzling look here.

