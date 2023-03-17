Taylor Swift Gets City Renamed After Her Ahead Of Eras Tour In Arizona

Taylor Swift is all set for her Eras Tour. Ahead of her show in Glendale, Arizona, mayor Jerry P Weiers revealed that the city will be renamed after Taylor Swift. The city, as per his announcement, will be called Swift City.

Weiers said at a press conference that his decision is backed by the city council. He also made some references to the I Knew You Were Trouble singer’s songs. He said that the Swifties, which is how Taylor's fans are usually referred to, are “encouraged” to post about the city’s renaming after the artist.

“And now therefore, I, Jerry P. Weiers, mayor of the city of Glendale, on behalf of our city council, do hereby proclaim that on March 17 and 18, 2023, the city of Glendale will be renamed Swift City,” said the mayor. He added, “And all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that could light up this whole town on all the social media platforms because the best people in life are free.”

JUST IN - Glendale Mayor temporarily renames the city “Swift City” in honor of @taylorswift13 kicking off her Eras Tour March 17th and 18th at State Farm Stadium @abc15 pic.twitter.com/F0aUl9vu4k — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) March 13, 2023

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour



Starting with a set of shows in Swift City’s State Farm Arena, All Too Well singer Taylor Swift will play shows in Las Vegas, Texas city Arlington, Florida’s Tampa, Houston, Texas and Atlanta in Georgia. The Eras Tour is the sixth concert-tour from the Love Story singer and will feature singer GAYLE and the alternative rock band Paramore as openers.