Taylor Swift Once Confessed To Stalking Her Fans "for Months And Months"! Read More

Taylor Swift knows a thing or two about stalking. During an interview with Graham Norton on his talk show, the pop star confessed to stalking her fans on social media for “months and months”. Taylor Swift spoke about this incident in regard to her 1989 secret sessions that she arranged for her fans.

Taylor Swift confesses to stalking her fans

Taylor Swift is currently preparing to perform at the 2021 Grammys. The pop star is up for multiple nominations at the award show this year all thanks to her 2020 indie-pop album, Folklore. But while Taylor Swift’s fans are awaiting her 2021 Grammy performance, some of them were left disappointed when she cancelled her Lover tour altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But while fans will not be able to attend a Taylor Swift concert anytime soon, some fans back in 2015 got a chance to visit Taylor Swift at her home in Rhode Island. Ahead of the 1989 album release, Taylor Swift organised listening parties for her fans, titled, the 1989 Secret Sessions. In these parties, some Taylor Swift fans got to listen to the full album before its official release.

During an interview, on The Graham Norton Show, host Graham Norton asked Taylor about how she chooses fans for these sessions. Taylor Swift revealed that she invites fans who have never met her or were close to meeting her but could not. She continued saying, “I look for them on the internet”. This confession brought in a wave of laughter and surprised expression from the audience.

Taylor Swift further continued and revealed that she would go online and look at her fans’ Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr pages and watched them “for months and months”. This left many audience members shocked and even Graham Norton seemed taken aback by it. Soon, Norton began doing a dramatic reading of the fans’ experience during the 1989 sessions.

During the dramatic reading, nobody could hold it in and just kept laughing. Both Graham Norton and Taylor Swift joked about how Taylor’s fans always talked about “dying”. Taylor even took a turn and imitated them. Take a look at some of these Tumblr experiences shared by fans and Taylor Swift’s interview on The Graham Norton Show below.

Source: BBC America YouTube

