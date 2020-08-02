Taylor Swift Quiz: Are You A True Swiftie? Spot Fake Lyrics And Prove It

How well do you know Taylor Swift's songs? If you think you're a real Swiftie, here's a quiz for you. Following are lyrics from Talyor Swift's songs puzzled with wrong lyrics. Can you guess the correct lyrics?

Lads only want hate if it's torture. Don't say I didn't, say I didn't recommend ya. So it's gonna be eternally, Or it's gonna go down in flames.

Sons only want love if it's candy. Don't say I didn't, say I didn't warn ya. So it's gonna be never. Or it's gonna go down in sparks

Boys only want love if it's torture. Don't say I didn't, say I didn't warn ya. So it's gonna be forever. Or it's gonna go down in flames

When you think Ronan

I hope you think of me February saw a month of holes

And thankin' God that you weren't here

To see me in tears

When you think me

I hope you think of me December saw a month of fire

And thankin' God that you weren't here

To see me like that