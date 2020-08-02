Taylor Swift Quiz: Are You A True Swiftie? Spot Fake Lyrics And Prove It

How well do you know Taylor Swift's songs? If you think you're a real Swiftie, here's a quiz for you. Following are lyrics from Talyor Swift's songs puzzled with wrong lyrics. Can you guess the correct lyrics?
Taylor Swift Quiz
1. Taylor swift burns down her ex's clothes and hammers his car, guess the correct lyrics of Blank Space.
-
Boys only want love if it's torture. Don't say I didn't, say I didn't warn ya. So it's gonna be forever.
Or it's gonna go down in flames
-
Sons only want love if it's candy. Don't say I didn't, say I didn't warn ya. So it's gonna be never.
Or it's gonna go down in sparks
-
Lads only want hate if it's torture. Don't say I didn't, say I didn't recommend ya. So it's gonna be eternally, Or it's gonna go down in flames.
2. With inspiration coming from another musician, this song mentions months and tears. Guess the correct lyrics.
-
When you think Ronan
I hope you think of me
February saw a month of holes
And thankin' God that you weren't here
To see me in tears
-
When you think me
I hope you think of me
December saw a month of fire
And thankin' God that you weren't here
To see me like that
-
When you think Tim McGraw
I hope you think of me
September saw a month of tears
And thankin' God that you weren't here
To see me like that
3. Taylor Swift's perfect love story
- Prince, take me someplace we can be alone
I'll be remaining, all there's left to do is run
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes"
- Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone
I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes"
- Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone
I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run
You'll be the sovereign and I'll be the sovereign
It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes"
4. In this song, Taylor Swift talks about James Dean daydream. Guess the lyrics.
- You got that James Dean fantasise look in your eye
And I got that red lip, classic thing that you like
And when we go knocking down, we come back every time
'Cause we never go out of fashion, we never go out of fashion
- You got that James Dean day look in your eye
And I got that red lip, perfect thing that you like
And when we go crashing down, we come behind every time
'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style
- You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye
And I got that red lip, classic thing that you like
And when we go crashing down, we come back every time
'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style
5. Described as electropop, in this song Taylor Swift saw the trouble coming. Guess the correct lyrics of I Knew You Were Trouble
- I guess you didn't care
And I guess I liked that
And when I fell hard
You took a step back
- I guess you didn't mind
And I guess I liked that
And when I fell solid
You took a step back
- I guess you didn't care
And I guess I liked that
And when I hung hard
You took a run back
6. Taylor Swift is talking to her crush. Guess the right lyrics.
- But she wears sharp skirts, I wear T-shirts
She's cheerleader and I'm on the bleachers
Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find
That what you're looking for has been here the whole time
- But she wears short clothes, I wear T-shirts
She's cheering captain and I'm on the bleachers
Dreamin' 'bout the day when you rise up and find
That what you're looking for has been here the whole time
- But she wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts
She's cheer captain and I'm on the bleachers
Dreamin' 'bout the day when you wake up and find
That what you're looking for has been here the whole time
7. Taylor Swift is singing about someone she can't have.
- You're so gorgeous
I can't say anything to your face
'Cause look at your face
And I'm so furious
- You're so beautiful
I can't say anything to your face
'Cause look at your face
And I'm so furious
- You're so gorgeous
I can't say anything to your face
'Cause look at your face
And I'm so angry
Answers
- 1
- 3
- 2
- 3
- 1
- 3
- 1
