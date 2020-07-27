Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Sparks Several Fan Theories That Have Taken Over The Internet

Taylor Swift recently released her surprise eighth album, Folklore. This new album features 16 new songs that are all related to Taylor Swift's life in some way. Moreover, some fans have also found several hidden messages within the lyrics of Folklore's songs. Here are five popular fan theories that have been shared online by fans after Taylor Swift's Folklore was released online.

Taylor Swift's folklore fan theories

Taylor Swift reveals Ryan Reynolds' daughter's name

The song betty has three main characters, the titular Betty, and two other girls named James and Inez. Fans immediately noticed that James and Inez were the names of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's two daughters. Some fans have theorised that Betty will be the name of their third daughter.

Taylor's Teenage Love Triangle Songs

Another popular theory is that cardigan, betty, and august are all different perspectives of the same story. Some fans believe that the third song in the trio is illicit affairs, not august, as both songs deal with themes of cheating. Moreover, these songs also have lyrics that correlate with one another.

Joe Alwyn wrote 2 songs in the album

In one of her Instagram posts, Taylor Swift mentioned that she collaborated with William Bowery while writing two songs. But fans quickly noticed that there was no songwriter or producer with that name. According to some fan theories, William is a family name in Joe Alwyn's family and Bowery is the place where Taylor first met Joe. Meaning that Joe might be the mysterious William Bowery.

Taylor Swift sent gifts to Joe Jonas' babies

Fans believe that Taylor Swift's song, invisible string, is about her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas. In the song, Taylor talks about boys who broke her heart and how she is now sending their babies gifts. Many fans think that these lyrics are talking about Joe Jonas, who is expecting a baby with his wife Sophie Turner.

The photo in cardigan is Taylor Swift's grandfather

Fans think that Taylor Swift's music video for cardigan features a very special tribute. At one point in the music video, an old photograph of a man in uniform can be seen in the background. This man could be Taylor Swift's grandfather who served in the US Army during the Second World War.

[Promo from Taylor Swift Instagram]

