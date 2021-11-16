Taylor Swift Releases 'I Bet You Think About Me' Video Directed By Blake Lively | Watch

As Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been escalating the curiosity of the fans by dropping in a teaser of their upcoming music video, I Bet You Think About Me, fans were left thrilled after the video was released on November 15 (IST).

Taylor Swift has provided vocals for the song and has also featured in the music video, I Bet You Think About Me, directed by Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift's new music video out

Taylor Swift recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a snip from her latest music video, I Bet You Think About Me, and depicted herself in a stunning red dress, sneaking a taste at the white wedding cake and later smashing it with her hand.

In the caption to her post, she announced the release of her latest music video and referred to it as the "reddest video ever". She further mentioned that Blake Lively smashed it with her direction just the way she smashed the cake in the video. The caption read, "The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake. (sic)"

Watch the full video here:

Taylor Swift's music video, I Bet You Think About Me is one of the recently released tracks from her 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album, which depicts the singer in the lead, singing for her ex-partner on the latter's wedding. The moment the video surfaced online, it took to the internet by storm. Taylor Swift's new song has received over 6.5 million views online and numerous words of praise from fans. Reacting to the video, some fans stated how Taylor Swift songs were changing people's lives, while some others stated that she was truly unbelievable as she comes with a masterpiece every time.

Here's the official tracklist for 'Red – Taylor's Version'

1. ‘State of Grace (Taylor’s Version)’

2. ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

3. ‘Treacherous (Taylor’s Version)’

4. 'I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)’

5. ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’

6. ’22 (Taylor’s Version)’

7. ’I Almost Do (Taylor’s Version)’

8. ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)’

9. ‘Stay Stay Stay (Taylor’s Version)’

10. ‘The Last Time (featuring Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol (Taylor’s Version)’

11. ‘Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version)’

12. ‘Sad Beautiful Tragic (Taylor’s Version)’

13. ’The Lucky One (Taylor’s Version)’

14. ’Everything Has Changed (featuring Ed Sheeran (Taylor’s Version)’

15. ‘Starlight (Taylor’s Version)’

16. ‘Begin Again (Taylor’s Version)’

17. ‘The Moment I Knew (Taylor’s Version)’

18. ‘Come Back… Be Here (Taylor’s Version)’

19. ‘Girl At Home (Taylor’s Version)’

20. ’State of Grace (acoustic version) (Taylor’s Version)’

21. ’Ronan (Taylor’s Version)’

22. ’Better Man (Taylor’s Version) (from the vault)’

23. ’Nothing New (featuring Phoebe Bridges) (Taylor’s Version) (from the vault)’

24. ‘Babe (Taylor’s Version) (from the vault)’

25. ’Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (from the vault)’

26. ’I Bet You Think About Me (featuring Chris Stapleton) (Taylor’s Version) (from the vault)’

27. ’Forever Winter (Taylor’s Version) (from the vault)’

28. ‘Run (featuring Ed Sheeran) (Taylor’s Version) (from the vault)’

29. ‘The Very First Night (Taylor’s Version) (from the vault)’

30. ‘All Too Well (10 minute version) (Taylor’s Version) (from the vault)’

(Image: @taylorswift/Instagram)