Taylor Swift Collaborates With 'wickedly Funny' Blake Lively For Upcoming Music Video

After engaging fans with her newly released Red (Taylor’s Version) and the short film, All Too Well, Taylor Swift has collaborated with Blake Lively for an upcoming music video. The songstress announced on Sunday that she's releasing a music video for I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), which is being helmed by Blake Lively in her directorial debut. Swift uploaded a 10-second teaser on social media, which showcased her tearing into a pearly white cake with deep red nail painted hands.

The Gossip Girl star has also co-written the video with swift, which is set to drop today, November 15. Lively had a hilarious reaction to their collaboration, as she mentioned that she was gearing up for this moment since forever. "Me in the womb getting ready for this moment," she wrote.

Taking to her Instagram handle today, the Wildest Dreams singer teased the video and wrote," SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell[sic]." Blake also shared the same clip while announcing the premiere date and time. Take a look.

According to Variety, Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds had attended Swift's Saturday Night Live episode over the weekend, wherein she promoted her newly released album Red (Taylor’s Version), which has already broken two massive Spotify records. One for the most-streamed album in a day by a female, while the second is for the most-streamed female artist in a single day. The album consists of 30-tracks as opposed to 16 in the original Red album and comes as the second such project after Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released earlier this year.

She also released the video album for the 10-minute reprised version of All Too Well, which comes in collaboration with Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. The track has been garnering attention owing to its apparent reference to Jake Gyllenhaal, who dated the pop icon in 2010, only to part ways after three months.

(Image: AP)