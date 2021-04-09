Taylor Swift Releases Re-recorded Version Of 'Fearless', Including Six Original Songs

Taylor Swift recently announced the re-release of her 2008 sophomore album Fearless. The album will feature the LP's original 13 songs as well as six additional track from the "Platinum Edition" and will also include a Valentine's Day single titled Today Was A Fairytale. The singer also added six original songs from the vault and a remix of Love Story (Taylor's Version) by Swedish singer-producer Elvira. Read further to know more about Taylor Swift's new album.

Taylor Swift releases a re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless

The singer took to her Instagram to share the list of the songs from the re-recorded album. The original album was released in the year 2008. The reason behind releasing a re-recorded album is that Scooter Braun bought the singer's former record label i.e Big Machine and with it the rights to Taylor's first six albums. The singer wants to own her art by releasing her own version of the original albums.

Swift also shared a snippet from the songs on her social media. She shared a video of singers Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray who were seen dancing to her new version of You Belong With Me and White Horse. While sharing the video, Taylor wrote, "You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME". Check it out.

You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME

((Album out at midnight!)) pic.twitter.com/yDJusP8TAs — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 8, 2021

The album went on to win Grammy for album of the year in 2010 and since then Taylor Swift is known as the only female solo artist to have won the prize, three times. Earlier, Taylor Swift also shared the song, Mr Perfectly Fine on her social media. Swifties went on to decipher that the song is about her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

Taylor Swift's Mr Perfectly Fine lyrics include words like "Hello Mr. ‘Perfectly fine’ / How’s your heart after breaking mine?". In an interview with Ellen Degeneres in the year 2008, Taylor did reveal that Joe broke up with her through a phone call that lasted 25 seconds. Now, fans can't stop thinking about how the song might be about the See No More singer.

Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up



My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE” https://t.co/PCexr31q9x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 7, 2021

Taylor Swift Fearless release date 2021

While announcing the release of the album, Taylor shared a snap of her younger version. She is holding a guitar and is wearing a blue dress in the picture. The caption reads, "It was the night things changed. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out now". The album is available to stream on all platforms. Check out Taylor's post.

