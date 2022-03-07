Taylor Swift Stunned After Watching 'The Batman'; Calls Zoe Kravtiz 'cat Woman Of Dreams'

Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman opened up to raving responses from audiences, who flocked to theatres in large numbers to witness Robert Pattinson take on the role of the caped crusader. The film has been minting an impressive collection at the Box Office, with ardent Batman fans hailing the ensemble cast's power-packed performances and the gripping storyline.

The movie seems to have found a diehard fan in pop star Taylor Swift, who recently took to her social media handle and called The Batman 'phenomenal'. Sharing an in theatre snap of Zoe Kravitz's Batwoman (Selina Kyle), Taylor gushed over the latter's performance and called her 'Catwoman of dreams'. For the uninitated, the highly anticipated movie was released in India on March 4, 2022.

Taylor Swift showers praise on The Batman and Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman role

Taking to her Instagram stories recently, the Love Story singer dropped a glimpse of Kravtiz's character from the film and wrote,"@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams". She further added," the Batman was phenomenal!!!". Take a look.

For the uninitiated, Taylor and Kravitz shared a 'London COVID bubble' in 2020 as the actor shot alongside Robert Pattinson for the film. Kravitz also received assistance from Taylor for a socially distanced photoshoot for The New York Times Magazine's 'Great Performers' issue. According to reports, the two have been friends for a long time, with Kravitz being spotted alongside Taylor, Cara Delevingne, Dakota Johnson and others for an outing in New York in 2016.

Kravitz is being highly praised for her role in the film, and during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she also revealed how she went 'full method' to get into the character's skin. "They tried to get me to know the cats that were Selina's cats, and it's funny, they would say, 'Training at 1:30, and then rehearsal at this time, and then cat time,' and I was like, 'What's cat time?' And it was just putting me in a room with a bunch of cats, the cats that were going to be my cats," she quipped.

Meanwhile, the recently released flick also stars Paul Dano as the antagonist Riddler, while Colin Farrel plays Oswald aka Penguin. Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard among others also appear in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEBATMAN/ AP)