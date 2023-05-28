Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With THESE Unlisted Songs During The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is arguably the biggest tour of her career so far. The star kicked off her Eras Tour on March 17 and has performed a total of 27 shows out of the total 52 dates. However, she has not stuck to her setlist entirely and had surprises littered throughout her shows performed so far

Taylor Swift’s surprise songs on The Eras Tour

Swift played her first show on March 17. Despite having a setlist containing her biggest hits, she went on to surprise her fans with Mirrorball and Tim GcGraw from her debut album, Folklore. On her second show, she performed This Is Me Trying from Folklore, and later surprised her fans with State of Grace, which is from her critically acclaimed album, Red.

The I Knew You Were Trouble singer dropped a performance of her Midnights song Snow On The Beach, which features fellow artist Lana Del Ray. She also played Our Song, which was performed impromptu as per a request. On her second Las Vegas show, however, Taylor played the song Cowboy Like Me, which is from her album Evermore, and featured an on-stage guest appearance from singer-songwriter Marcus Mumford from the band Mumford and Sons. She also played the country song White Horse, which is on her album Fearless.

During her March 31 show at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, she surprised her fans with Sad Beautiful Tragic from her album Red. She also played her song The One later in the evening, which many fans associated with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Throughout her shows so far, she has also played the likes of Death by a Thousand Cuts, Clean, The Lucky One, The Great War, Mad Woman, High Infidelity, I Bet You Think About Me, Teardrops on My Guitar, Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve, Gold Rush, I Think He Knows, Holy Ground, and more.

The Eras Tour setlist

Taylor Swift announced the setlist for her Eras Tour ahead of its initiation. It included a total of 44 songs which included some of her greatest hits. Some of the songs which have been part of her ongoing setlist are Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince, You Need to Calm Down, The Archer, ‘Tis the Damn Season, Champagne Problems, Look What You Made Me Do, The Last Great American Dynasty, My Tears Ricochet, Wildest Dreams, Bad Blood, and more. The Eras Tour is set to conclude in August 2023.