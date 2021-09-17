Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With New Version Of 'Wildest Dreams' From '1989'

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has surprised her fans and followers by releasing 1989's Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version). The singer took to her official Twitter handle and shared the news. Initially, the news was announced on the musical app, TikTok, apparently prompted by the social media app's slow zoom effect.

It was only last month that Taylor Swift joined TikTok for the first time. She shared the details about her upcoming album, Red (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift version of Wildest Dreams released

As per a report by Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift took to her official TikTok handle and surprised her fans with the happy news. She wrote, "Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls '#wildestdreamstaylorsversion' '#swifttok' '#slowzoom.'"

According to Variety, on Friday morning, Swift posted a 14-second excerpt of the fresh recording on the service. She wrote, "Some said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls… Felt cute might drop the whole song later." She also posted a separate video, footage of herself, and captioned it as, "You set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989."

Wildest Dreams Taylor Swift Version is a dreamy synth-pop song that has its romantic sentiment. The Taylor-made song has a dramatic effect that makes one feel like a movie moment. Swift also took to her Twitter handle and shared the news. She tweeted, "Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version."

Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘https://t.co/dZSBbSCcxV pic.twitter.com/MecFvUPNJb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2021

Production credits that were released along with the track include Christopher Rowe, Shellback, and Swift. The original 2014 version was co-produced by Shellback along with Max Martin, who did not appear on the re-recording. However, Martin continued to remain the co-writer along with Shellback and Swift. The version released seven years ago had reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Top 40 charts.

Rowe has been credited with working on the previous full re-recording Swift has put out, the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album. Swift's re-recording of Red (Taylor's Version) is scheduled to release on November 19. The album features a total of 30 songs.

Image: AP