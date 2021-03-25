Taylor Swift To Collaborate With Maren Morris For The Song 'You All Over Me', See Post

A dream collaboration between Taylor Swift and Maren Morris is ready to be released. The Church singer has lent her background vocals to Taylor Swift’s upcoming track, You All Over Me. This song will be from Taylor Swift’s From The Vault series of the Fearless album (Taylor’s version). Since Taylor has begun re-recording her first six albums and Fearless is going to be the first one to release.

Maren Morris joins Taylor Swift for ‘You All Over Me’

Taylor Swift has been on a roll since last year and released two back to back albums and even won a Grammy for the same. Apart from working on new music, Taylor Swift kept herself busy as she began re-recording her first six albums. Taylor had to take this route since former record label executive Scooter Braun sold her original masters to a private firm.

Ahead of her re-recorded Fearless album release, Taylor Swift decided to release some never before heard songs along with this album. As mentioned earlier, this section of the album will be titled, From The Vault. One of the first tracks from this section is going to be You All Over Me. Taylor Swift confirmed about the same in a tweet on March 24, 2021.

In the tweet, Taylor Swift talked about how she loves ‘From The Vault’ songs since they have never been heard before. Moreover, these unheard songs provide the songstress space to experiment and collab with her favourite artists. She then revealed that she is “excited” to have Maren Morris on board for the song You All Over Me.

Country Maren Morris will be singing the background vocals on this song. In a second tweet, Taylor Swift also revealed that she will be collaborating with Aaron Dessner once again. Taylor and Aaron recently shared their Grammy win together since they co-produced folklore and evermore last year. Take a look at Taylor Swift’s tweets below.

You All Over Me is produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can’t wait for you to hear it ðŸ’› — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 24, 2021

Apart from revealing details about the From The Vault songs, Taylor Swift also revealed that the song will be released on March 25, 2021 midnight. Along with this tweet, she also shared pictures of herself rehearsing with Maren Morris from Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the song to drop. Take a look at Taylor Swift’s tweet below.

HI. I wanted to let you know that the first “From the Vault” song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault). pic.twitter.com/0GdNXHvPM0 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 24, 2021

Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram, Maren Morris Instagram