Taylor Swift To Return As Musical Guest On 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is all set to return as the musical guest on the forthcoming episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL). It will be Swift's fifth time appearing on the NBC sketch series show. As per E! News, the singer will return as the guest on the episode that will be aired on November 13. She will share the stage with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors.

According to the report, Jonathan Majors will be the host of the NBC show for the first time. The Willow singer's visit to the long-running sketch series might be a part of her promotion for her re-recorded Red album. The album is due for release on November 12. Majors, who will be making his hosting debut with the show's forthcoming episode, will next be appearing in Netflix's original film titled The Harder They Fall. The actor is known for his roles in films like The Last Black Man in San Francisco and the HBO series Lovecraft Country.

Majors will also feature as the villain, Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after making his debut in the Disney+ Hotstar blockbuster series titled Loki. The report suggests before Majors' hosting and Swift's performance, Swift's close friend and fellow British singer Ed Sheeran's appearance on the show on November 6, is something to look forward to. The singer recently is quarantined after testing positive for the novel COVID-19 virus at the end of October.

Ed Sheeran will take the stage when the Succession star Kieran Culkin will be hosting the new episode of SNL. The series is backed in association with Broadway Video. The creator, Lorne Michaels is also serving as the executive producer.

Furthermore, Swift has officially marked the 'red season' ahead of the release of Red (Taylor's Version) album, which comes as a re-recorded version of the 2012 Red album. The 31-year-old songstress has also surprised fans by revealing that the release date for the album has been pushed forward. She took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a video showing several red coloured items.

According to an earlier announcement by the pop icon, the album will feature collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran, and is set to release on November, 12, earlier than the stipulated release date of November 19. Taylor's album re-recording comes after the expiration of an old contract with Big Machine Records label, which prohibited her from doing so.

Image: Instagram/@taylorswift