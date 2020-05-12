Taylor Swift's Unique Ways For The Promotion Of Her New Albums

Every time Taylor Swift drops an album, fans go gaga over it and the album becomes trending in no time. The singer's unique promotion tactics bring in promoters as well to analyse her promotion techniques. From going all out with the marketing to staying completely mum about it, Taylor has done it all. Read about her unique promotional tricks:

Time and again, Taylor Swift has been appreciated for the different tricks that she uses to promote her albums. Judging by the record sales and her popularity, it is safe to say that these techniques work out well for Taylor Swift. The singer is also quite a popular star on social media and has about 132 million followers on Instagram.

When her album 1989 came out in 2014, the singer used a different approach to announce the release. Taylor Swift announced her new album via a live stream on Yahoo! and also dropped the album's first single, Shake it Off, with it. A live stream announcement may seem like a common thing now but it was a very rare technique used by her back in 2014.

Understanding the importance of social media, Swift even joined Tumblr a month before the album's release. Her presence turned out to be so strong that hashtags like #TS1989 and #5HoursUntilOutoftheWoods both trended worldwide. The best thing about her social media presence is considered to be the fact that she does not rely on a team to handle it for her.

Taylor Swift personally picks her posts and posts whatever she feels like. She even created everything used in her album promo photos, which included lyrics from yet-to-be-released songs.

As for her 2017 album Reputation, the singer went all mum about the release. Celebrities usually spend time jumping from events to shows to interviews, ahead of their album release, but Taylor Swift opted for a different strategy. She took the opposite approach and remained surprisingly quiet about the album.

The Red hitmaker only made use of her social media as a marketing tool. Knowing that her millions of followers are extremely loyal to her, she was also confident that everything that she posts is going to end up making headlines. Keeping this in mind, Taylor Swift ended up controlling the message and imagery that went out to the media. Beyond that, she let her music speak for itself. Even before the album was released completely, three of her songs made their way into the top 15 on the Hot 100 list.

