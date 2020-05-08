Taylor Swift Shines Bright In These Stunning Met Gala Outfits; See Pics

Taylor Swift is well-known across the globe for her narrative songs. The singer has gained widespread media coverage because of her discography that runs through various music genres. Along with her singing prowess, Taylor Swift has also impressed fans with her impeccable fashion statements. The international singer always makes headlines when it comes to her Met Gala appearances.

Over the years, Taylor Swift has treated the fashion industry’s most dramatic annual red carpet, Met Gala, wearing unexpected and risky gowns featuring long trains and in colours that people don’t normally spot during fashion runways. Here is Taylor Swift’s Met Gala looks that made a lot of heads turn.

Taylor Swift's Met Gala Evolution

2008

(Image Source: Getty Images)

2010

(Image Source: Getty Images)

2011

Taylor Swift blessed the red carpet of 2011’s Met Gala in another J. Mendel Ball Gown. The fashion theme of the year was Alexandra McQueen: Savage Beauty. The Jaw-dropping gown was filled with lace, and mesh layers for the train of the gown. Hair tied in a neat bun and red lips completed the look of the singer.

2013

In the year 2013, Taylor Swift appeared in a J. Mendel Black gown for the Met Gala event. The theme of the year was PUNK: Chaos to Couture. The gown features dramatic cut-outs and jewelled collar. Smoky eye makeup and glossy lips completed this look of the diva.

2014

Taylor Swift was spotted in an Oscar De La Renta gown during Met Gala 2014. The fashion theme of the year was Charles James: Beyond Fashion. The singer appeared in a peach gown featuring a long train and humungous bow at the back. Winged liner, red lips and short hair completed the look of the diva.

2016

Taylor Swift opted for Louis Vuitton dress for her 2016’s Met Gala appearance. The theme of the fashion event was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. Taylor Swift’s Metallic dress features a cut detailing around her waist. She paired the dress with statement creeper black heels. Smoky eye makeup, black lips and short hair completed the look of the singer.

