Taylor Swift's Most Enchanting Lyrics From Her Second Studio Album 'Fearless'

Fearless featured is Taylor Swift's second studio album and was released on November 11, 2008. The album featured 13 songs, which is also her lucky number (13). It includes popular tracks like Love Story, You Belong With Me, White Horse, and Fifteen, among others. Take a look at some popular lyrics from the album below

"So I sneak out to the garden to see you, We keep quiet, 'cause we're dead if they knew." - Love Story

"Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find, That what you're looking for has been here the whole time." - You Belong With Me

"And I don't know why but with you I'd dance in a storm in my best dress, fearless." - Fearless

"Say you're sorry, that face of an angel, Comes out just when you need it to." - White Horse

"Could've loved you all my life if you hadn't left me waiting in the cold." - You're Not Sorry

"Well, count to ten, take it in, This is life before you know who you're going to be." - Fifteen

"And you might think I'm bulletproof, but I'm not." - Tell Me Why

"These walls that they put up to hold us back will fall down." - Change

"And as we walked we were talking, I didn't say half the things I wanted to." - Hey Stephen

"Did I say something way too honest, made you run and hide." - Forever and Always

"And I didn't know if you knew, so I'm taking this chance to say, That I had the best day with you today." - The Best Day

"You're the only thing I know like the back of my hand, And I can't, Breathe, Without you but I have to breathe." - Breathe

"He can't see the smile I'm faking, And my heart's not breaking, 'Cause I'm not feeling anything at all." - The Way I Loved You

"And my daddy said, 'stay away from Juliet', And I was crying on the staircase, Begging you, 'please don't go.'" - Love Story

"If you could see that I'm the one who understands you." - You Belong With Me

"You put your eyes on me, In this moment now capture it, remember it." - Fearless

"This ain't Hollywood, this is a small town, I was a dreamer before you went and let me down." - White Horse

