Taylor Swift's Best Songwriting Moments From Miss Americana

Taylor Swift's Miss Americana is like a present for all the swifties out there. In the Netflix documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, Swift takes fans through her life and shows her emotional journey as an artist. The Netflix documentary also gives insight into how Taylor makes her music. Let’s take a look at her best songwriting moments below.

Me

The documentary gives us a taste of Swift's Lover album’s lead single, ME! This happens on two occasions throughout the film. The first one is during at an earlier point in the process, when the song is still in the initial stage and what she calls ‘minimal’. She also obtains the help of Joel Little, a producer who is also a collaborator on the album, to produce the beats and sound. As the scene progresses, the words naturally come to her.

Look What You Made Me Do

After her feud with Kanye West, Swift faced major backlash. Taylor had built a belief system on being well-liked and after the incident, she came across hatred from every direction, which took a toll on her both physically and mentally. She also mentions that “nobody physically saw [her] for a year” because that's what she thought people wanted from her. She then reincarnated and took the world by the storm with Look What You Made Me Do. The documentary shows her reflecting on how “the world moves on... another day, another drama”.

Call it What You Want

The documentary shows some soft moments with her beau Joe Alwyn. The documentary shows a scene of the footage from her home where Swift plays the song on the guitar and mouths an “I love you” to the cameraperson, who is Joe Alwyn. Swift runs towards Alwyn after a concert and sings Call It What You Want while mouthing "I love you" to the camera. They opted for a private relationship and Taylor is in a happy place.

Getaway Car

Miss Americana takes fans through Swift’s process of writing the Reputation track Getaway Car with Jack Antonoff, another one of the album’s producers. The excitement on both of their faces is evident as the two go through the bridge of the song. The song dwells on the Bonnie-and-Clyde aesthetic fused with her style. Swift and Antonoff create a scenario to find the words.

Lover

This part of the documentary captures Swift at a piano session, with all her musical prowess putting the finishing touches to the song Lover. The song was also nominated for the Grammy’s Song of the Year. She also speaks about how important songwriting is for her, her career, and her fan base. Taylor also makes the song feel more personal as she sings about her own life.

