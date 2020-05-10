Taylor Swift Is A Superfan Of 'Grey's Anantomy'; Here's All You Need To Know About It

Taylor Swift is a Grey’s Anatomy superfan. The singer even has a cat named Meredith Grey, after the stars Ellen Pompeo’s character. Strikingly, both the show and Taylor’s songs are concerned with love, loss and betrayal, among the other things. Taylor has often opened up about how much she loves the show and how it's influenced her life.

The singer, who was a big country star back then, released a song White Horse, from her sophomore album, Fearless. This song was featured in the two-hour season premiere of ABC's Grey's Anatomy. Speaking about her song which was going to be featured on the show, Taylor told an entertainment portal that tears were streaming down her face when she got the phone call in which she was informed that they were going to use that song.

She has never been that excited, she added. Taylor also continued saying that this was her life's goal. To have a song on Grey's Anatomy. Her love of Grey's Anatomy has never wavered. It's her longest relationship to date, she had added. Of course, this was a decade ago, but we all know how much Taylor still fangirls over the show.

As for White Horse, Swift said to the media portal that is was one of the songs that she is really proud of on the record because it's so sparse; it has guitar, piano and cello. She added saying that the song talks about falling in love and "the fairy tales that you are going to have with this person, and then there is that moment where you realize that it is not going to happen. That moment is the most earth-shattering moment."

Meredith Grey is one of Taylor's pets, a Scottish Fold cat, named after the character Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) from Taylor's favourite Grey's Anatomy. Taylor brought Meredith home in 2011. Meredith is also the older "sister" of Olivia Benson, who got her name from a character in the show Law and Order. There is a new addition to the family, a new cat named Benjamin Button, who is a ragdoll kitten.

